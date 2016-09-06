Alligator — alive but angry — found in Burton bathtub

A man returned to his Majestic Mobile Home Park home on Sunday to find a 2-foot alligator in his bathtub.
The alligator was alive but angry, so Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies gave him a ride back to a nearby pond, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
After consulting South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, deputies got the visiting reptile “humanely secured” in a plastic bin and taken to a secluded spot owned by Beaufort County off Okatie Highway, the report said.
The man told deputies the alligator was not his and that someone who was staying with him might have brought the gator home, according to the report.
