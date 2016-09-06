Thieves wearing dog masks rob man in Shell Point

Two armed men wearing dog masks and carrying semi-automatic pistols robbed a Shell Point man in his driveway just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The man was not harmed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident occurred as the man was getting out of his car to walk into his Jefferson Drive house. Two men approached him and told him to hand over his wallet, according to the report. When the robbers found no cash in the wallet, they tossed it aside and took his cell phone, according to the report.
The two men then walked across the street and left in a white, four-door sedan that drove toward Savannah Highway, according to the report.
Deputies will process the wallet for possible fingerprint evidence, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
