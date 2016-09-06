Report: Port Royal student facing expulsion after sharing Adderall at school

Port Royal Police are investigating a report that one student distributed prescription pills to two others at Lowcountry Montessori School last month.
Chief Alan Beach said the department heard from the Port Royal charter school’s director, Amy Horn, on Aug. 25 about an anonymous called who told Horn an unknown tenth grader may try to sell the stimulant Adderall at the school the next day.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office put a drug-sniffing dog on standby for the department, and Beach instructed Horn to report any suspicious people at the Broad River Drive campus, but neither was needed. The next day, Beach said, a parent and student went to Horn with more information.
According to the police report, the student admitted that he and another student each accepted 11 half-pills from the suspect, and then flushed them down the toilet. One of the students took just one half-pill before tossing them, the report said.
The school is in the process of expelling the suspect and may suspend the other two students for accepting the drugs, the report said.
Lowcountry Montessori is a public charter school founded in 2013, serving grades PreK-11.
Horn, the director, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.
Beach initially said on the phone Tuesday that the department did not have an active investigation into the report, but emailed a few minutes later to say that he was having an officer look into it further.
