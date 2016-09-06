Beaufort County delinquent tax sale bidder registration to begin

Bidder registration for the Beaufort County Tax Auction will begin Tuesday.
All bidders must register online at beaufortcountytreasurer.com or at the treasurer’s office in Beaufort by 12 p.m. Sept. 30.
The registration fee is $30.00 and includes a list of all properties to be sold, distributed the morning of the auction, according to a county news release.
The auction will take place Oct. 3 at the Charles Lind Brown Activity Center, 1001 Hamar St., Beaufort. On the day of the sale, bidder sign-in will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 9:30 a.m. All bidders must be signed in no later than 9:30 a.m.
All recording fees per property will be determined the day of the sale and must be paid in full with the winning bid.
Comments