Beaufort County to consider more funding for Spanish Moss Trail

Beaufort County officials will discuss today the possibility of chipping in $250,000 more in public money to help complete a segment of the Spanish Trail Moss.
That segment — known as segment seven — stretches about three miles from Laurel Bay Road to Clarendon Road.
Once this phase is completed, the trail will stretch about 11 miles from Port Royal to Gray's Hill. Future segments would extend the trail all the way to Seabrook.
The county’s Finance Committee is considering whether to commit $250,000 in accommodations tax revenue — generated from money spent overnight lodging and used to help fund local organizations supporting the tourism industry — to the trail project.
The committee meets at 2 p.m. at the county administration building, 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort.
The trail is a joint project of the county, Port Royal, the city of Beaufort, the Friends of the Spanish Moss Trial and the PATH Foundation of Atlanta.
This story will be updated.
