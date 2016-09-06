Beaufort’s Baby Joey having emergency heart surgery today

Joe and Lakesha Williams of Beaufort are asking for prayers as their 5-month-old son prepares for emergency heart surgery Tuesday morning.
This will be the fourth heart surgery for Joe L. Williams III - who the family calls Joey - who was born in March with hypoplastic left heart syndrome - the left side of his heart did not develop while he was in the womb.
The child’s father said at 7:45 a.m.Tuesday that his son was being rushed into an unexpected 8-hour surgery.
“Our faith is still strong,” Joe said. “We are believing in our Lord and savior Jesus Christ that everything will be alright.”
An unknown issue with an arteries following Joey’s most recent surgery Aug. 25 is the cause for the surgery, Joe said.
Baby Joey previously fought through life-threatening complications from a surgery that happened weeks after his birth. A collapsed lung and kidney failure left the infant on life support at that time, Joe has said.
The public can help support the family by visiting their gofundme.com page at www.gofundme.com/qxeybbjp
This story will be updated.
