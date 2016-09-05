Family held at gunpoint, robbed in Burton

Three armed men held a Burton family at gunpoint in their Lexus Lane home and escaped with several stolen items in the family’s car early Friday morning.
No one was injured in the burglary. The thieves made off with cash, electronics, two handguns and the family’s silver 2009 Mazda 6, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The three men forced their way into the front door of the home, armed with handguns, around 3:30 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the subjects, according to the release.
Anyone with information may call Cpl. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC.
