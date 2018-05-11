A popular Hilton Head car festival could have an auction again. Here's why

Last fall's annual Hilton Head Island Concours d'Elegance and Motoring Festival didn't have a collector car auction.
But a change to South Carolina law means there could be one this year.
A bill allowing car auctions at the event was approved Thursday and is awaiting the governor’s signature, according to Beaufort County Republican state Rep. Jeff Bradley.
The Concours d'Elegance had auctions between 2006 and 2008 and in 2015 and 2016, according to Lindsey Harrell, vice president of operations for the event.
Merry Harlacher, board chairman of the Concours d'Elegance, said ambiguity over the ability to auction off collector cars in South Carolina led Sotheby's, which bought the company that did the event's auctions, to choose not to have one in 2017.
The new bill clears up any confusion, Bradley said.
A Sotheby's spokesperson did not immediately respond to two requests for comment Friday.
"(The auction) is a great attraction for car collectors," Harlacher said. "We are hoping we can do something this year, but we have nothing in place yet."
Harlacher said the board plans to ask auction houses to come to the event, which is scheduled for the first weekend in November, he said.
In the past, the auction has helped raise money for charities, he said.
Last year, 20,000 people attended the Concours d'Elegance, a record high, Harrell said.
The event began in 2002.
