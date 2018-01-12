This person used a stolen credit card info to steal from an Okatie ATM. Recognize anyone?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a person they say used stolen credit card information to withdraw money from an Okatie drugstore.
The suspect made two withdrawals using the card information at Walgreens in Okatie on Dec. 29, a Sheriff’s Office release said. The victim had the cards at the time of the transactions.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt A. Machado at 843-255-3509 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 and reference case No. 17S282561.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
