Sheriff’s Office needs students’ help with a ‘ruff’ decision: Naming their new bloodhound

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office holds naming contest for new bloodhound The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking elementary school students to help name their newest bloodhound, and will tour private and public elementary schools for them to meet the new dog before casting their votes. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking elementary school students to help name their newest bloodhound, and will tour private and public elementary schools for them to meet the new dog before casting their votes. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

