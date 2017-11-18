Sheriff’s Office needs students’ help with a ‘ruff’ decision: Naming their new bloodhound

Picking a name is one of the most fun parts of getting a new dog, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is giving elementary school students in Beaufort County the chance to do something even more fun: Name their new officer!
The latest addition to the force is a 6-month-old bloodhound that will serve as part of the Sheriff’s Office’s Bloodhound Tracking Team, and she will be making the rounds through both public and private elementary schools in Beaufort County starting Saturday, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
Students will have six names to choose between, according to the release, including Sandy, May, Tabby, Starr, Nosie and Josie. Each school will collect the votes from their students and then submit them to the Sheriff’s Office.
The name that receives the most votes will be given to the dog, which was acquired from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office within the last few weeks, according to the release.
School visits and voting is expected to wrap up by Friday, Dec. 8 according to the Sheriff’s Office.
