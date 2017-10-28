Flickr
Have a vision for the future of Hilton Head Island? The city is listening

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 11:08 AM

What would you do to provide the brightest possible future for Hilton Head Island? The city is asking people to answer that question by filling in the blank in the following statement.

“"In Our Future I want to see a Hilton Head Island that _________."

It is all part of the town’s “Our Future” initiative, which seeks to “ensure that residents, business owners, local institutions and all community stakeholders have a voice in future decision making, and to provide the Town with the insight needed to set intelligent, coordinated, and creative future priorities,” according to the post on the city’s website.

People visiting the website can fill in the blank with their own visions, and so far responses have been varied.

Many people are seeking a future that includes affordable housing, while environmental protection is another popular topic and public transportation is mentioned. One respondent is pushing for a future featuring “a vibrant and strong symphony orchestra and with a befitting performance venue.”

You have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 to add your own voice to the mix, which can be done at hiltonheadislandsc.gov/opentownhall/#peak_democracy.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

