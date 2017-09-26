Hardeeville burglars cut through roof, spend days in business before taking safe

Burglars spent days inside a Hardeeville payday lending office before heisting its safe Monday morning, police said Tuesday.
Two burglary suspects dressed in all black used a pry bar and floor jack to boost the safe from where it was secured to the floor at Check-N-Go on Hummingbird Lane, a Hardeeville news release said. The suspects are believed to have cut a hole in the roof and entered through the men’s restroom.
Surveillance video showed the burglars spent several days in the building or entered the building multiple times before the alarm was activated early Monday morning, the release said.
Anyone with information on the burglary or knowledge of similar crimes is asked to contact Cpl. Jeff Crosby, a detective with Hardeeville Police Department, at 843-784-2233 or 843-227-4608.
