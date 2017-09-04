Nighttime Hilton Head bicycle-on-bicycle crash ends in air transport to Savannah hospital for one cyclist

A Sunday night bicycle-on-bicycle crash ended with one cyclist being flown to Savannah Memorial Hospital for additional care, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report filed Monday.
Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening, a family biked back to Red Roof Inn. Along William Hilton Parkway near Yacht Cove Drive, the woman collided with her fiance, the report said.
The woman said she could not see in the darkness and collided with her fiance a second time, though she was only “briefly disoriented,” she told police.
Her fiance appeared to be in distress, staggering on his feet disoriented and bleeding from his nose and lip area. He was unable to provide information, police noted in the report.
EMS evaluated both bicyclists and transported the man to Hilton Head Medical Center. He was then flown to Savannah Memorial Hospital for additional care, according to the report.
Savannah Memorial’s media representatives were not immediately available Monday to provide an update on the status of the bicyclist.
An investigation by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette last March found that 78 percent of Beaufort County’s cyclist and pedestrian fatalities from 2006 through 2016 occurred at night, though these accidents were bicycle vs. vehicle collisions, not bicycle-vs. bicycle collisions.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Comments