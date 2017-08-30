70 years, 70 cards: Bluffton woman plans birthday delight for beloved uncle in Maine

Jim Wade of Tremont, Maine, received just two birthday cards last year — one from his wife and one from his niece.
This year, about a week before the big day, his mailman can’t fit all of the cards in his mailbox.
He called his niece, Bluffton resident Bonnie Wade-Mucia, and asked her one simple question: “What did you do?”
Wade-Mucia wanted him to receive 70 cards on his 70th birthday Sept. 5. That’s because Uncle Jim’s twin brother (and Wade-Mucia’s dad) died years ago, making the annual celebration without him a little sad, she said.
Wade-Mucia put out a call for cards on social media, posting first on her personal Facebook page.
Fifty responses.
Then she turned to Parents of Parris Island, a Facebook group for family of Marines. Her dad fought in Vietnam.
“That got over 300,” she said.
On Monday evening, she called for cards on Bluffton/Hilton Head Ask and Answer, another online community forum.
“Over 100,” she said.
Mucia-Wade knows not everyone’s Facebook promise to drop a card in the mail will be kept. But Uncle Jim received 50 so far — and his birthday isn’t until next week.
“It’s nice to do something kind for people,” she said. “And sending a card is easy to do. It’s a birthday he won’t forget for sure.”
Some Beaufort County residents sending cards slipped a dollar bill inside.
Others messaged Wade-Mucia asking what types of gifts he’d like to receive.
All for a man they’ve never met who lives more than 1,200 miles away in a “tiny little town of maybe 50 people” in Maine, she said.
She even emailed the town’s mayor, Maine’s governor and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins. She hasn’t yet heard back, but the response from Beaufort County has been overwhelming, so much so that Wade-Mucia is no longer asking for the cards to be sent.
She is flying out next week to celebrate his birthday. It will be their first birthday together since 1987, when her father was still alive.
Uncle Jim didn’t want to open the cards until his niece arrived.
But she told him to get a head start.
“This could take a while,” she said.

