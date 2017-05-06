Who wants to be in a British comedy series? Casting call in Savannah

Calling all high school students — or at least those who look young enough to play one on television.
CDC Extras Savannah has put out a casting call for actors 17 and older to play high school students during filming for the television show “Living the Dream,” the Savannah Morning News reported. The British comedy series will be filmed in Savannah and Richmond Hill and is about a British family that buys a Florida trailer park, according to the newspaper.
A tuba could get you to the front of the line, per a casting call on the CDC Extras Savannah Facebook page.
Here are the details from Facebook:
“NEXT WEEK!
Shooting our school scenes for LIVING THE DREAM. Need 17 or older looking younger to play high school students. When submitting, subject the day or days you are avail (ie Subject: WEDNESDAY STUDENT or BOTH DAYS STUDENT)
ALSO - IF YOU HAVE INSTRUMENTS (especially looking for a TUBA...) let me know! There is a scene when one of our leads walks past a few people rehearsing in a room.
MUST BE AT LEAST 17 years old. (Please do not submit if you are 16 or younger.) And must have a social security number.
Assume (as any show) it works all day. ALL DAY MEANS ALL DAY. Do not make any plans. Do not submit if you are not available all day. All day could mean 6 AM. It could mean noon.
We never get times until the day before, but we have a good idea if it will shoot past midnight and it is noted below. Do not submit on any day you are not available ALL DAY LONG.
Rate is $64/8.
Email two recent pics to CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com
1) Name
2) Email
3) Phone
4) ALL SIZES
5) City You Currently Live In (Please do not submit if you live more than 2 hours away, unless you work regularly in Savannah.)”
