Bluffton residents share feelings on Hilton Head National development

Linda Browne, a resident of Moss Creek Hilton Head, talks about the reasons that she and other residents in the area are opposed to development with Hilton Head National on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Hilton Head Island Library on Hilton Head Island.
Magician changes deck of cards... into, well just cards

Sun City Hilton Head retiree Fred 'the Fantastique' Reisz performs some close-up magical card tricks as a warm-up to the Lowcountry's club annual magic show “An Evening of Magic,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 to be held at Bluffton’s Lord of Life Lutheran Church at 351 Buckwalter Parkway.

Wrecked boats on Factory Creek removed

Photos taken by W.R. Cheney on March 28, 2017 show the demolition of the boats deposited by Hurricane Matthew on the bank of Factory Creek back in October as Beaufort County Public Waste Manager James Minor describes the marine debris hazards that still remain nearly six months after the storm.

Bluffton welcomes Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison, host of "The Bachelorette," made a brief appearance at the March 28, 2017, Russell Dickerson concert put on for the show's swing through Bluffton before Rachel Lindsay, this season's Bachelorette, arrived with her date.

Remains of WWII pilot receive honorable welcome

WWII pilot Capt. Albert Schlegel's remains arrived Monday, March 27, 2017 at a cargo bay at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport with a heroes welcome after spending more than 70 years in an American cemetery in France. His only living relative, Callawassie Island, S.C. resident and nephew, Perry Nuhn, his wife, several veterans and the media were on hand to document the arrival. On Thursday, he will be buried with full military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

The Dancing With Our Stars benefit was held on March 25, 2017 for the Child Abuse Prevention Association at the USCB Center for the Arts in Beaufort. In the contest, 11 two-person teams of dancers -- one a local notable, the other a person with dance experience -- competed for a judge's choice and people's choice award. In addition, the Lowcountry Dance Center, the Beaufort Academy of Dance, and the Ballet Company of Beaufort Academy of Dance performed. Proceeds benefit the Open Arms Children's Home and other CAPA programs. The event was co-sponsored by the Exchange Club of Beaufort and the USCB Center for the Arts. The Judge's Choice award went to Dr. Claude Tolbert and Nicole McGough, while the the People's Choice award went to Tracey Robinson and Topher Maraffi, for raising $12,010.

