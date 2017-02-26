Hurricane Matthew relief effort still going strong at Hilton Head Presbyterian Church

It’s 8:15 on Saturday morning, and 40 or so volunteers have assembled at Hilton Head Presbyterian Church to spend their morning helping with the church’s continuing community relief effort in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
Serve Saturday, as it is called, happens on the last weekend of the month. It started immediately after the storm, which hit on Oct. 8, with community diners, debris removal and the weekly Saturday volunteer effort.
As of Saturday morning, Serve Saturday volunteers have helped with 293 requests for assistance. Most come via word of mouth. “We’ve met neighbors we didn’t even know we had,” Lead Pastor Bill McCutchen said.
Since the start of the year, Serve Saturdays are held on the last weekend of the month, but the need persists and the effort has taken on a life of its own, “we’ve got five days a week of people doing something,” he said.
The church has received about $100,000 in donations to help, and is now working with the Foundation of the Lowcountry through a $20,000 grant to begin rebuilding projects that likely will continue into 2018.
A group of about 10 church members forms the core of the effort, with additional volunteers coming from around the island and Bluffton. Help has also come from farther afield: on Saturday a crew from Pennslyvania was joining the effort.
In addition, the church partners with Reach Global Crisis International, the relief arm of the Evangelical Free Church of America based in Bloomfield, Minn.
After a prayer, McCutcheon gives the day’s marching orders and crews of five to six people each head out to cut and remove storm debris from the property of islanders who, for whatever reason, can not do it themselves. “Let’s go cut some trees up and have some fun,” McCutchen says as the the meeting concludes and the group head to their worksites.
Later, at a worksite on Gumtree Road, a crew prepares to cut up and remove a large tree that split in half and fell in a resident’s back yard. As crew members ready their chainsaws, volunteer John Rhyan reaches into his pockets and pulls out two left handed work gloves, a mistake he attributes to the earliness of the hour.
One of the chainsaw-wielding volunteers is Hilton Head Town Councilman Mark Grant, who came out with his son, Moses, 13, and his brother-in-law Vincent Guess and his two sons, Andrew, 6, and Grant, 11. It was Grant’s first time volunteering with the group.
“It builds community ties,” he said of Serve Saturday, “while at the same time cleaning the community up.”
McCutchen said he expects debris removal efforts to tail off by the end of March, but thinks the need, in other forms of assistance, will persist for another year. This weekend, for instance, the effort is branching out into home repair, with five crews concentrating on doing roof and drywall work, he said.
“We’ve forgotten about the storm,” he said, “it’s over and we’ve got to get ready for Heritage, but there’s a lot of folks who can’t and we’re trying to help them.”
