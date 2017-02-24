Girl Scouts of Eastern SC to honor Hilton Head woman

Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina has named Hilton Head Island businesswoman and Realtor Karen Ryan as its area honoree for the 19th annual Mary Dean Brewer Women of Distinction, according to a news release.
The event, which is a fundraiser for the organization set for March 11 in Florence, will celebrate Ryan and the women living and working in eastern South Carolina who have demonstrated qualities of outstanding leadership.
For more information on the organization and event, go to www.girlscoutsesc.org.
For more about Ryan, go to http://bit.ly/2mdeSLX.
