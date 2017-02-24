Need a prom dress? Junior Service League of Beaufort to host boutique

The Junior Service League of Beaufort is hosting its sixth annual Prom Boutique from 1 to 5 p.m. March 11, and dress donations are needed, according to a news release.
Girls in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties can choose from a variety of new and gently used formal dresses, accessories and jewelery at no cost. JSLB members serve as personal stylists for the girls, helping each to pick the perfect gown and complete her look.
Similar to years past, the Prom Boutique offers attendees a red-carpet experience and includes a VIP hour, from 11 a.m. to noon, for those who pre-register for the event. VIP attendees have the opportunity to have first pick of all dresses and accessories, while enjoying even more personalized attention from JSLB’s personal stylists. VIP applications are available through school guidance counselors and at www.jslbeaufort.com.
Shoppers must show their student ID or have a letter on school letterhead from their guidance counselor, teacher or school administrator. All girls who attend the event are welcome to bring family members or friends to help them shop.
Dresses and accessories are needed for the event. JSLB will accept new or gently used long and short dresses in all sizes and accessories, such as earrings, necklaces, bracelets, shawls and handbags. Dresses must be clean and have no visible tears or stains.
To donate
Donations, which will be accepted until March 6, can be dropped off at the following locations:
▪ SugarBelle, 905 Boundary St., Beaufort
▪ Amazing Event Rentals, 35 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort, or 352 Argent Blvd., Hardeeville
▪ LUX, 350 Fording Island Road, Suite No. 101, Bluffton
▪ Pink Magazine, 37 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head Island
For more information, visit www.jslbeaufort.com, email publicity.jslb@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/JSLBFT.
