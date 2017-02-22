Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet

Bluffton veterinarian Dr. Ben Parker suggests three home remedies before taking your dog to the vet.
Wade Livingston Staff video

Community

Latin mother works, her children show support

A Latino woman who works at Bluffton's Pan Fresco Ole talks on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 about why she came to work on "A Day Without Immigrants," a national day in which immigrants were asked to stay at home from work, school and shopping - but her school-aged daughter was a different story.

Community

Grocery store supports immigration day boycott

Bluffton grocery store Supermercado La Mexicana closes on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 to show support for "A Day Without Immigrants" boycott, a national movement to show support for the immigration community. A sign on the door notifies customers that the business will re-open on Friday.

Local Military News

Meet Parris Island drill instructor named 'top hat' in the Corps

The iconic Marine Corps drill instructor is heralded as representative of the Corps' top 10 percent, and every year, of the more-than-1,000 drill instructors in the Marine Corps, one is recognized as the best. This year, that drill instructor comes from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. When you first meet gunnery Sgt. Vitali Kholodov you likely will not think he's a drill instructor. You won't be overpowered by his bravado, nor will you feel miniscule next to his brawn. Instead, you'll likely first notice the intensity in his eyes, and, after chatting with him, be won over by his humility and quiet confidence.

Editor's Choice Videos