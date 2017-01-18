Inside look: The Garvin House

PFC Maria Daume talks about enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps an with infantry contract after graduation on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. She is one of the first four females enlisted with infantry contracts. While some of the female Marines who participated in the gender integration tests earlier this year have been approved for career field changes into the infantry field, these four women shipped to recruit training with the intent of heading to the School of Infantry following boot camp graduation.