Lowcountry residents submit photos from 9/11 ceremonies, visits to New York

Sun City Hilton Head resident Jean Stydnicki took this photo of the Twin Towers in 1999, while vacationing in New York with her daughter. Stydnicki submitted this photo in remembrance of the terrorist attacks in 2001.
Jean Stydnicki
Submitted
These submitted photos were shot by Mary Beth Lyons of the Town of Bluffton's Sept. 11 ceremony. Featured speaker was Deacon John Crapanzano, a retired NYPD detective who shared several stories from 2011, a group of 4th and 5th grade students from St. Gregory the Great Catholic School also sang.
Mary Beth Lyons
Submitted
