The fight to save Bluffton’s ‘Jarhead the Cat’

On Friday, many did their best to stay indoors and off the roads to avoid the wrath of Hurricane Hermine. But Beaufort County Animal Services and a handful of community members were busy fighting to save the life of one of Beaufort County’s furriest.
A resident spotted a cat with a jar stuck on its head. She tried to catch the cat herself, but it was too elusive.
In despiration, and fearful the cat would die if it wasn’t helped, she picked up the phone.
Here’s how the story played out on the Beaufort County Animal Service’s Facebook page.
