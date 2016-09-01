Inaugural Gullah Food Festival coming to Hilton Head

The inaugural Gullah Food Festival will be held on Hilton Head Island in October.
The Gullah Museum of Hilton Head will play host to the festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at 12 Georgianna Drive. The festival will include food, music and family entertainment, according to a news release.
Food vendors will cook shrimp and grits, gumbo, deviled crab, and more. Bounce houses and a mystery celebrity guest will also be part of the program, the release said.
The nonprofit Gullah Museum of Hilton Head was founded in 2003 to preserve the island’s Gullah traditions, language, stories and songs.
For information on the museum or Gullah Food Festival, visit www.gullahmuseumhhi.org.
Comments