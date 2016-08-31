Future infrastructure projects: What tops Senator Davis's list

The recently-completed Bluffton Parkway flyover is "just a piece" of other major infrastructure projects on tap for the Lowcountry over the next decade-plus, Sen. Tom Davis told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette on Aug. 30, 2016. The list, he said, includes a "long-term structural solution that will alleviate the bottleneck" at the intersection of Highway 21 and Sam's Point Road on Lady's Island, as well as getting infrastructure in place to accommodate the Jasper Port. But topping the agenda, Davis said, is work on the Hilton Head bridges, adding a lane from the island to Interstate 95, and extending Bluffton Parkway to the interstate.
Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com

Crime & Public Safety

Mourning 'Chrissy', Bluffton car accident victim

Tabitha Johnson, Christine Barrett's older sister, has been coming to the site of Barrett's informal memorial on Bluffton Parkway "six, seven times a day" since the 18-year-old Bluffton resident lost her life in a car accident in the early morning hours of Aug. 27. Johnson spoke about her sister during a visit Aug. 29.

Traffic

On random weekday, dangerous stretch of HHI bike path on display

On Aug. 23, 2016, as we began shooting video for reporter Teresa Moss's story, “Dangerous section of Hilton Head bike path could get safer,” it didn't take long to see why town officials want to make that happen, soon, along the high-traffic Pope Avenue. Under a proposed land-swap deal between the town and developer Southeastern - which plans to build a 115-room Courtyard Marriott near 81 Pope Avenue - the company would move the bike path around that area eight feet back off the street.

Local

Hundreds bike Cross Island Parkway to honor Dr. Garske

Hundreds of bicyclists rode from the north end of Hilton Head Island to the south end a little after 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2016, in honor of Dr. Jeff Garske, who was killed Aug. 18 in a hit-and-run crash. The bikers rode from Honey Horn Plantation across the Cross Island Parkway to the Long Cove Club, site of a funeral service for Garske.

Beaufort News

Five dogs get the call for further auditions for 'Basement Bob'

Movie producer Uyen Le and co-director VW Scheich talk about selecting the five finalists for a doggie role in their movie, "Basement Bob". Two hundred dogs auditioned for the role last month in Port Royal, and the finalists were announced on Aug. 24, 2016, during a meet and greet hosted by the Beaufort Film Society at the Holiday Inn of Beaufort. The final dog will be chosen during a callback audition in the fall. “Basement Bob” will be the first feature to shoot in Beaufort in more than 15 years.

Editor's Choice Videos