Photos: Rainy days and Tuesdays

Beachgoers bike down Hilton Head’s North Forest Beach in the sprinkling rain as a shrimp boat trawls in the distance on Tuesday.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
Island visitor Alan MacDermut, of Columbia, came prepared for whatever the weather might bring in the way of either rain or sunshine on Tuesday with a big umbrella complete with side flaps. "I thought we were going to get a little squall a while ago," he said as he watched a light rain fall on Coligny Beach.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
There were only a few hardy beachgoers out for this lifeguard, left, to watch over on Tuesday morning as a light rain fell on Coligny Beach. The beach nourishment pipeling can be seen in the foreground of this image.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
It was a rainy day in the Lowcountry on Tuesday. Here, a crow perches atop one of several furled beach umbrellas at Hilton Head's Coligny Beach.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
Raindrops plop in a puddle along Hilton Head Island's Pope Avenue on Tuesday.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com