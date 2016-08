On Aug. 23, 2016, as we began shooting video for reporter Teresa Moss's story, “Dangerous section of Hilton Head bike path could get safer,” it didn't take long to see why town officials want to make that happen, soon, along the high-traffic Pope Avenue. Under a proposed land-swap deal between the town and developer Southeastern - which plans to build a 115-room Courtyard Marriott near 81 Pope Avenue - the company would move the bike path around that area eight feet back off the street.