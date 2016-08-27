Local News
Opinion
Business
Sports
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Contact Us
E-Edition
Apps & Mobile
Newsletters
Subscribe
Contests
About Us
News
News
Beaufort Gazette
Bluffton Packet
Special Reports
Databases
Local
Traffic
Crime & Public Safety
Business
Politics & Elections
Military
State
Nation & World
Lottery Results
Blog: Untamed Lowcountry
Photo blog: Lowcountry Lens
Sports
Sports
College
Golf
RBC Heritage
Recreation
High School
MLB
NFL
NBA
Outdoors
Columnists
Jeff Shain
Cast & Blast
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
Business
Real Estate
Technology
Full Stock Listings
Market Summaries
Mutual Funds
Treasury Rates
New Employee/Promotion Form
New Business Owner Form
Living
Living
Celebrations
Religion
Food & Drink
Family
Outdoors
Holidays
Columnists
Lowcountry Gardening
Made With Love
Faith in Action
Entertainment
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Local Events
Events Calendar
Holidays & Seasonal
Horoscopes
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Columnists
Mindy Lucas
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Other Views
Readers Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
National Voices
Editorial Cartoons
Columnists
David Lauderdale
Liz Farrell
Obituaries
Local Deals
Classifieds
Classifieds
Legal Notices
Special Sections
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
Local
August 27, 2016 2:13 PM
Photos: Military Appreciation Day
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Photos: Military Appreciation Day
Photos: May River High at Bluffton High football
Photos: May River High at Bluffton High football
Photos: May River High at Bluffton football
Photos: Memorial bike ride for Jeff Garske
Turtle eggs, warblers, deer greet Hunting Island State Park hikers
Photos: Street Music concert in Port Royal
Photos: Street Music concert in Port Royal
Trending Stories
Suspects in Port Royal shooting, robbery located in Dorchester County
Highway ‘Waving Man’ on assignment from God
Kittie’s Crossing property owner files restraining order against Walmart
Beaufort High student makes National Guard history
Cyclists ride in tribute to man killed in Cross Island Parkway hit-and-run
Getting to know you: MCAS Beaufort pilots and maintainers conduct familiarization training
Photos: World Youth Day pilgrimage from Hilton Head, Aug. 1
Swallow-tailed kites of Allendale, SC
Photos: World Youth Day pilgrimage from Hilton Head, July 27
Photos: World Youth Day pilgrimage from Hilton Head, July 26
Photos: World Youth Day pilgrimage from Hilton Head, July 25
Photos: World Youth Day pilgrimage from Hilton Head, July 24
Photos: World Youth Day pilgrimage from Hilton Head, July 23
Beaufort Water Festival Parade, Air Show and Change of Watch Ceremony
Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats - Beaufort Water Festival
Photos: World Youth Day pilgrimage from Hilton Head, July 22
Photos: World Youth Day pilgrimage from Hilton Head, July 17-21
Talent Show - 61st annual Beaufort Water Festival
Lockheed Martin delivers new F-35B to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort
Photos: Children's Day at the Beaufort Water Festival
Photos: Beaufort Water Festival opening ceremony