Hilton Head to celebrate life of 11-year-old girl killed on 278 with beachside ceremony

A beachside celebration of life service in honor of the Hilton Head Island girl who was killed crossing U.S. 278 is set for Wednesday evening.





Charli Jorden Bobinchuck, the daughter of Daisy and Bryan Bobinchuck, co-owners of Catch 22 Seafood and Steaks, died when she was hit by a Toyota that was traveling east on the roadway just before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The community is welcome at the service that will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chaplin Community Park on Hilton Head, according to organizers who posted about the event on Facebook. Participants will walk to the folly, located between Singleton and Burkes beaches, for a flower release.

Flowers will be provided, the Facebook post said.

Animals are welcome, and organizers are encouraging participants to carpool or ride bikes to help with traffic and parking.

They also recommend casual clothing and comfortable shoes for walking.

A note on the event's Facebook page says transportation will be provided to the folly for those who need assistance.

Neighbors and family friends said Charli was an animal advocate and a "true island girl." She was a student at Hilton Head Elementary School in the gifted and talented program.

"She was a big sister to all the kids in Yacht Cove," neighbor Linda Prosser told The Island Packet.