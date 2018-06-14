Pit bull mix that spent 5 years in shelter finally finds forever home on Hilton Head
Julio is an American bulldog and pit bull mix that's spent the majority of his life at Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary in Bluffton. He was rescued as a puppy and spent five years at the shelter. On June 7, he finally found his forever home on Hilton Head.
An alligator was caught on video enjoying a "fish buffet" — likely the remains of a fisherman's bait — outside of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant on Hilton Head. "Are you sure this is saltwater, y'all?' someone can be heard asking in the video.
Pine Island Road resident Jonathan Lee went to take a swim at the nearby All Joy Landing in Bluffton on Wednesday, but when he dove in he discovered he was in the middle of a fuel spill. Here he describes what happened.
In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.