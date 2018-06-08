Coastal Living names a Beaufort County town as one of the 'happiest seaside' places

Bluffton is the 5th "happiest seaside town" in America — according to a recently released list by Coastal Living.
"An oyster shell's throw from the beaches and recreation of Hilton Head Island, this gracious town on the May River has a historic downtown dotted with antebellum homes, churches, and a clutch of small restaurants, boutiques and antiques dealers," the magazine says on its website.
The magazine nominated the town for the overall title in January and opened voting then. It competed against 10 other towns.
Ocean City, New Jersey, took the number one spot on the list.
Finalists were decided by comparing data from the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index. It compares the percentage of sunny days, air quality, healthiness of beaches, commute times, crime ratings, walk-ability, standard of living and financial well-being of locals.
Hilton Head was nominated by the magazine in 2017. It ranked seventh overall. Beaufort was nominated in 2013 and ranked first overall.
Other cities ranked on the list include:
- Ocean City, N.J..
- Traverse City, Mich.
- Cape Charles, Va.
- Vero Beach, Fla.
- Bluffton, S.C.
- Anna Maria, Fla.
- Cambria, Cal.
- Hampton Beach, N.H.
- Bellport, N.Y.
- Cannon Beach, Ore.
