'There was gasoline all around me': All Joy resident on swimming in fuel spill
Pine Island Road resident Jonathan Lee went to take a swim at the nearby All Joy Landing in Bluffton on Wednesday, but when he dove in he discovered he was in the middle of a fuel spill. Here he describes what happened.
In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, in Beaufort on Monday for a tour of the Geismar-Modern Track Maintenance factory there, gives his opinion the the likelihood of success for Pres. Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-on.
Geismer-Modern Track Machinery makes railroad maintenance equipment. During a tour on Monday, we saw their biggest project at the moment, a vehicle designed to inspect the overhead wires on electrified railroad lines.
It was controversial and it took a while, but Beaufort's Boundary Street project was finished on budget and on time. Before Friday's ribbon cutting, we took a look at the new streetscape and asked some people to give us their impression of it.
Port Royal Plantation residents are worried about a possible lease between ArborNature and the Town of Hilton Head Island that could bring a tree grinding service right outside their neighborhood. Is the service too noisy? Listen yourself.
Millie Bobby Brown, known for starring as Eleven on Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things," recently posted pictures on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on a beach. Here's why we think that beach might be on Hilton Head.
Artie Heape served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. He was to be the grand marshal of the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade until it was canceled by rain, but he still attended the Memorial Day Ceremony because he never misses one. Here he explains why.
Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to be on the lookout for Portuguese man-of-war and men-of-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department follow a detailed set of rules regarding police pursuits. These rules determine when officers should start — and terminate — high speed chases.
On May 24, 2018, a Beaufort County jury convicts Charles Alfred Dent of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person 12 or younger. The judge sentenced Dent to 30 years in prison.