Breaking: Possible fuel leak in May River, hours after tugboat sinks off Hilton Head, officials say

Officials are investigating reports of a possible fuel leak in the May River on Wednesday afternoon.
Capt. Lee Levesque of Bluffton Township Fire District said his department was contacted around 2:25 p.m. about reports of a sheen on the water coming in with the tide.
"We're investigating a report of a possible fuel leak near the Alljoy Boat Landing (in Bluffton)," Levesque said, adding that one of district's trucks was on scene.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said, at 3:05 p.m., members of the office's environmental crimes unit are on the May River with officials from the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control and Bluffton investigating the incident.
Bromage said the sheen stretched from Pine Island west toward the landing.
Jonathon Lee, a nearby resident, said he could smell the fuel from Pine Island Wednesday afternoon.
While investigators have not released the cause of the leak, they noted that a tugboat sunk earlier off Hilton Head Island.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer and operations specialist Eli Teller responded to that incident after his unit received a call around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Teller said workers with Marcol Dredging Company reported their boat had sunk at the dock near South Beach Marina in Sea Pines.
"There was pollution reported," Teller said. "They were able to get it quickly contained around the vessel using booms."
Teller said 120 gallons of diesel fuel were reported to have been on the boat as of Tuesday night, but he did not know how much had leaked out.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated, he said, adding no one was on the boat when it went down.
But Teller did say he would not be surprised if the sheen reported in the May River was linked to the boat's sinking, given the tides.
He said an environmental clean-up crew from Savannah responded after the tugboat sunk, as did Coast Guard personnel from Charleston.
However, S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) spokesman David Lucas said DNR officials do not think the incidents are connected.
Lucas said the tugboat capsized as "as workers were attempting to load a very heavy generator."
"The fuel spill there was a very small amount – from bilge tanks – motor oil mixed with water and no more than 10 gallons total according to DHEC responders we spoke with," Lucas told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
"This incident does not appear to be connected in any way to the reports of diesel smell or sheen on the May River that SCDHEC is also currently investigating," he said. "It was quite a distance away."
Bromage said around 3:45 p.m. that "the sheen is dissipating naturally."
He added that the Sheriff's Office, DHEC and Bluffton Fire had no plans to take further action. Bromage said officials still weren't sure where it came from.
