Southern Living picks 2 'idyllic' Beaufort County islands among best getaways in US

Southern Living picked its favorite "15 Amazing Island Getaways — in America!" and two Beaufort County islands made the cut.

Daufuskie Island came in at No. 5 and Fripp Island at No. 9.

"When it comes to island getaways, we often think of the Caribbean or far-flung locales like Greece or Bali," the magazine wrote. "But there's no shortage of incredible island getaways in the U.S."

Both islands are known in the area as first-rate destinations, with Daufuskie being called a top romantic getaway and the best place in South Carolina to get married. For its part, Fripp Island has a reputation for stellar golf courses and abundant wildlife.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Daufuskie was so peaceful.... A post shared by Krazy4MJJ (@krazy4mjj) on May 18, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

Daufuskie Island

Southern Living recommended visitors to Daufuskie spend time unwinding at Calibougie Club at Haig Point or go on a horseback ride through Daufuskie Island Trail Rides.

In particular, the magazine mentions Lucy Bell's Southern fare and The Iron Fish gallery for those in the market for coastal-inspired sculpture.

"There's good reason A-listers like John Mellencamp choose to retreat to the idyllic shores of Daufuskie Island," the magazine said.

Mellencamp has a home on the island and was spotted earlier this year dining outdoors with actress-girlfriend Meg Ryan.

Fripp Island

Fripp Island, a barrier island that's 3 1/2 miles long and one-half mile wide, is a birdwatcher's paradise, Southern Living said.

More than 175 bird species can be seen on the island, it said.

For birdies of a different sort, the magazine recommends visitors check out the island's two national championship golf courses.

In particular, the magazine gave a shout-out to Fripp Island Resort, which runs the island's villa and home rentals, and Bonito Boathouse's quintessential Lowcountry marsh views and seafood.

SHARE COPY LINK A 10-foot alligator recently made its way across Ocean Creek Golf Course on Fripp Island where two deer happened to be. Jessica Miller filmed the encounter and said the gator and deer came within 20 feet of each other. The deer seemed surprisingly Jessica Miller

Other getaways on Southern Living's list of the best in the nation are South Padre Island and Galveston in Texas; Tybee Island in Georgia; Lanai and Kaua'i Island in Hawaii; Block Island in Rhode Island; Hatteras Island in North Carolina; Catalina Island in California; Shelter Island in New York; Islamorada in Florida; Mackinac Island in Michigan; San Juan Island in Washington; and Key Biscayne in Florida.