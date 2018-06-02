Thousands out of power in Beaufort County after storm

More than 2,000 people are out of power in Beaufort County following a severe storm that rolled through the region early Saturday night.
About 2,687 people were out of power at 6 p.m., according to the SCE&G website. There are 17 incidents causing the
Kim Asbill, spokesperson for the company, said crews will need to get to each of the incidents to access the outage.
The map shows incidents stretching from Bluffton to Beaufort.
Residents posted reports of traffic lights not working in Bluffton on the Bluffton/Hilton Head Ask and Answer Facebook page.
"We are always ready for these kinds of things," Asbill said. "Everyone is out there trying to fix it as quickly and safely as possible."
Storms with 40 to 45 mph winds rolled through the region about 5 p.m. Saturday. Torrential rain accompanied the storm.
