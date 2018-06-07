This Beaufort County resort is so romantic it could ‘save your marriage,’ Forbes says

Here in the Lowcountry, we’re used to seeing local destinations make all sorts of national travel lists (not to brag or anything).
Hilton Head was named the best island in the U.S. two years in a row by Travel and Leisure.
Beaufort was named the best small town in the South by Southern Living last year.
We could go on, but, again, we're trying not to brag here.
Forbes' most recent travel list was a one of-a-kind Google alert that you just have to click on: Montage Palmetto Bluff was named one of “5 luxury resorts that might just save your marriage.”
Aggressive statement, right?
Marriage is hard work, the writer says, and traveling plays a key role in keeping his relationship alive and well. He says impulsive trips have saved his union from hard times and said a promise to travel should be a part of every healthy couple's vows.
He listed Montage Palmetto Bluff at the top of his marriage-saving trip list. He raves about the romance of the Lowcountry, draped with Spanish moss and soaked in sunshine (things we all know).
He says the Lowcountry is located at the “magical latitude at the pinch in America where South Carolina, Georgia, and north Florida meet on the Atlantic Ocean" and Palmetto Bluff is in the "cherriest spot right at the center of it all.”
He recommends Palmetto Bluff as a romantic getaway because the setting forces you to slow down and take it all in.
That’s why we call it the SlowCountry, right?
This certainly isn’t the first time national writers have raved about Palmetto Bluff and all its charm.
Earlier this year, Esquire named Palmetto Bluff one of “13 Best Under-the-Radar Travel Destinations for 2018.”
Southern Living named Montage Palmetto Bluff the No. 2 resort in the South.
Celebrities rave about this charming coastal community, too.
In May, country superstar Keith Urban played a private concert at Montage Palmetto Bluff.
In August, Victoria’s Secret Angel Lindsay Ellingson took a vacation at the high-end Bluffton destination.
Last fall, Grammy winner Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers visited Palmetto Bluff last fall for a wedding.
And how could we forget, Justin Bieber was also spotted at the resort last year, but definitely not there to save a marriage.
Palmetto Bluff has recently gained national fame as the neighborhood selected for the HGTV Smart Home 2018 sweepstakes, where the network built a 2,850-square-foot home it will be giving away later this year (note: last day to enter the sweepstakes is June 7).
