Beaufort veteran explains the personal reason Memorial Day means so much to him

Artie Heape served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. He was to be the grand marshal of the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade until it was canceled by rain, but he still attended the Memorial Day Ceremony because he never misses one. Here he explains why.
Jay Internet Media Karr
Crime & Public Safety

A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.