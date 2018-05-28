Beaufort Memorial Day Parade canceled by rain, but other observances go on indoors

The threat of rain from from Subtropical Storm Alberto led to the cancellation of Beaufort's annual Memorial Day parade and caused Memorial Day observances in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island to be held indoors Monday.
Though the annual parade around downtown Beaufort did not happen, Beaufort's 122nd Memorial Day ceremony, which normally follows the parade at Beaufort National Cemetery, was moved to the Battery Creek High School performing arts center.
The keynote speaker was retired Marine Maj. Gen. Harold L. "Mitch" Mitchell, a graduate of Robert Smalls High School in Beaufort who, during his career, flew the KC-130 Hercules aircraft and commanded the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Wash.
On Hilton Head Island, weather concerns forced the Hilton Head Island Council of the Navy League to move the location of its 25th annual Memorial Day Remembrance indoors, as well.
The ceremony, which the Navy League co-hosts with the American Legion and Military Officer’s Association, moved from its usual location at the Shelter Cove Veterans' Memorial Park, and was held instead at St. Andrews by-the-Sea United Methodist Church on Pope Avenue.
At the event, Mayor David Bennett issued a proclamation designating Memorial Day on Hilton Head as a Day of Remembrance.
The featured speaker was Col. Randall S. Hoffman, commanding officer of the Weapons and Field Training Battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
