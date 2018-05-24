Slow to get your mail and packages in Beaufort County? These factors might be to blame

After she had a baby last summer, Daniela Ortega did what many new mother's do: she ordered breast pumps and baby formula online.
But on the expected delivery dates, they never came.
The Bluffton mother kept checking the tracking numbers, but her search always yielded the same results: "business closed" or "no access" in connection to her address.
"It was weird because we're not a business," she said. "I started getting mad because FedEx would come and drop off a package with no problems, but then (the post office) said they had no access."
Of a possible 5 stars, the Bluffton Post Office has a 1.7 star rating on Google.
Recent reviews include comments such as "frequent mess(ed) up deliveries" and "mail constantly goes missing."
At a Southern Regional Lowcountry Board meeting Wednesday, local Post Service representatives said the area's growth and employment shortage are partly to blame for the problems.
Teri Yardley, the postmaster who oversees Bluffton and unincorporated Beaufort County, said she's aware of the complaints.
"I read the reviews before I came," she said. "They weren't favorable."
Yardley started working as postmaster about three months ago. This is her seventh postmaster position, but the first in a high-growth area like Bluffton, which has it's challenges.
"Right now, I don’t have enough rural carriers to cover all my routes," she said. "So if I can’t get someone from another office to come in and work, then we split routes, which causes late mail delivery and people that aren’t familiar with that part of a route."
Months of mail delivery failures persist
Ortega, who lives near Old Town Bluffton, said that over a three-month period, she had delivery issues with at least five packages.
On some occasions, she was able to work with the Bluffton post office to get her package rerouted to the post office so she could pick it up there the same day.
Other times she was forced to wait days after the expected delivery date to pick it up.
"It was very frustrating," she said. "I had just had a C-section and I wasn't able to drive, so I was ordering stuff online all the time."
Eventually, Ortega resorted to cutting down on her online purchases. And, when needed, she had some items shipped to her mother's house, where there were no delivery issues.
Ortega is not the only resident who has experienced mail delivery problems throughout the last year.
Natasha Brewer, who lives off of S.C. 46, signed up for the Postal Service's Informed Delivery program a couple months ago, after her mail and packages repeatedly went missing for days and weeks on end.
She started receiving an email every morning with a scanned image of the mail she was supposed to receive that day.
Still, her problems persisted.
"Either there would be no mail or missing mail— it's been checks that were sent or packages that were supposed to get dropped off on my porch," she said.
According to Brewer, most issues occurred when a substitute carrier filled in.
Saying farewell to curbside boxes
As of late April, the Postal Service requires all new housing developments to use centralized box units rather than individual curbside mailboxes, according to Wayne McCall, the region's postal service growth management coordinator.
Plagued by financial woes and staffing shortages, the Postal Service has made it a priority over the last several years to cut back on spending.
Still, the agency reported a net loss of about $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2017— a decrease of $2.8 billion in net loss compared to 2016.
"It's a business decision for us," he said. "When we (switch over to centralized box units), we can save a lot of money from stops, time and mailboxes."
Although its been suggested for years, Beaufort County postmasters have only recently started enforcing the centralized box unit requirement.
"I think what was happening in the past was that no one was consulting with the postal service as far as the mode of delivery. So every single developer was doing their own thing," Yardley said.
Yardley is working with town officials and developers so that everyone is aware of the new requirements before developments are too far along.
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said during Wednesday's meeting that the town's planning department was already promoting the use of centralized box units.
"If you know about (the requirement) from the start, then it should be a no-brainer," Sulka said during the meeting.
Although Yardley has heard some concerns from residents, she said existing curbside mailboxes will not be replaced by the box units.
"My thought is that from this point on, we should just move forward with how it should be, because I know that's been a concern with some people. But no, I'm not planning on pulling your mailbox out," she said.
