Boaters along Bluffton's May River, pay attention to new no-wake zones, DNR advises

Two new no-wake zones for boaters have been set up on the May River in Bluffton, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

DNR staff placed buoys, markers and signs designating the two zones May 4 around the town’s Oyster Factory Park boat landing and the Calhoun Street public dock.

The no-wake zones extend from the riverbank to create an approximately 75-yard buffer around the boat landing and an approximately 50-yard buffer around the public dock, the news release said.

David Lucas, regional public information coordinator for S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said the Town of Bluffton requested the no-wake zones and that request was approved in April.





Previous requests had been denied by DNR, but the town asked for an additional review because of increased traffic on the river, he said.





Officials and residents near the river contended in 2016 that speeding boats were a hazard to swimmers and were worsening erosion along the banks.

"As with everything we do related to boating regulation and enforcement, the main consideration would be safety — is it needed for the safety of the boating public and the safety of the people using the area," Lucas said. "That is always the number one priority."

Markers on this map show the approximate boundaries of two new no wake zones approved for the May River in Bluffton, S.C. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Submitted

In the new no-wake zones, boats must be at idle speed, defined as “the minimum speed to maintain steerage,” according to the news release.

DNR advises boaters in the area to use the middle to far side of the river channel — opposite the dock and boat landing — while maintaining a safe speed for traffic conditions and watching for other powered vessels, as well as swimmers and kayakers.

"If someone is violating the no-wake zone and our officers catch them, they’ll write a ticket," Lucas said.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend typically kicks off the summer boating season with increased traffic along coastal waterways and more boating patrols, DNR's news release said.