Nighttime rescue: Coast Guard helps 2 kayakers who capsized near Little Tybee Island

Two kayakers were rescued by the Coast Guard Wednesday night after their kayaks capsized near Little Tybee Island.
The men, identified as Michael Shultz and Jeff Shuver by the Coast Guard, called for help around 8:30 p.m. when they capsized and could not get back into their kayaks.
Both of the men were wearing life jackets, according to a news release.
A response boat was dispatched from Coast Guard Station Tybee Island along with a helicopter from Air Station Savannah.
The helicopter crew found the men just after 9 p.m., the news release said. The boat arrived on scene at 9:40 p.m. and transported the kayakers to Bull River Marina.
No injuries were reported.
