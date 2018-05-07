Aaron Offen captured the Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane's takeoff from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. The witness says he saw the explosion from the military cargo plane's crash a few minutes later. Aaron Offen Ashley Jean Reese
Aaron Offen captured the Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane's takeoff from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. The witness says he saw the explosion from the military cargo plane's crash a few minutes later. Aaron Offen Ashley Jean Reese

Local

Did you see the Savannah plane crash? Military is looking for help from eyewitnesses

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

May 07, 2018 01:01 PM

The U.S. military is looking for videos and photos taken by eyewitnesses of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard cargo plane crash last week in the Savannah area.

The WC-130H "Hercules" cargo plane crashed just after takeoff on Georgia Highway 21 near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport about 11:30 a.m. May 2. It was headed to an air base in Arizona.

Nine servicemen on board the plane were killed.

Now, investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash or taken video or photos, to email savsafetyboard@gmail.com.

Aaron Offen, of Bluffton, was one of the many people many who shot video related to the crash.

He said he was at the airport for work and decided to take video of planes taking off and landing for Snapchat while he was waiting in the cellphone lot.

Military-Plane-Crash_03939.jpg
First responders from multiple local and state agencies fight the fires caused by the crash of a C-130 Hercules cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The plane crashed near the intersection of Ga. 21 and Crossgate Road in Savannah, Ga.
Savannah Morning News via AP Will Peebles

He happened to capture the takeoff of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane in the moments before the crash.

At first, he said, he didn't believe what he was seeing.

"It looked like a maneuver," he said, describing the plane's veer to the left and then spiral as it nosedived out of the sky.

Then, there was "a gigantic fireball" as the plane crashed into the ground, he said.

Nearly a week later, he was still a little stunned by what he had witnessed.

"You see that on movies all the time," he said, describing the scene that didn't seem to be real life.

A surveillance camera from a local business captured the C-130 military cargo plane crashing outside of Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon. At least five people were killed in the crash. Scott Cohen via StoryfulAshley Reese

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the plane crashing into the ground followed by a large plume of flames and black smoke.

Photos and video from those closer to the scene showed debris scattered across Highway 21 where the crash happened.

"An investigation is currently in progress to determine the cause of this tragic event and ways to prevent such occurrences in the future," said Col. Pete Boone, 165th Airlift Wing vice commander, in a news release.

"It is extremely important to us to fully understand what has happened."

James Lavine was driving down the road when he says he watched a military cargo plane crash on in front of him on Highway 21 outside Savannah, Ga. Another witness, Bryan Noakes, says he watched the plane "fall out of the sky." Ashley Jean Reese

  Comments  