Video from the scene of the C-130 plane crash near Savannah airport
A military C-130 cargo plane leaving Hilton Head Savannah International Airport crashed and exploded on Wednesday outside Savannah. Here is video from the scene as first responders fight the fire and begin their investigation.
A Hilton Head Island, S.C., business owner was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Revenue on Wednesday for 13 tax charges — including failing to report over $2 million in business gross income. Here's a breakdown of his charges.
James Lavine was driving down the road when he says he watched a military cargo plane crash on in front of him on Highway 21 outside Savannah, Ga. Another witness, Bryan Noakes, says he watched the plane "fall out of the sky."
With the fee for a one-day pass into Sea Pines likely to go up to $8 in June, we looked into how you can use a pass to visit the beach there. Since there is no beach parking for single day pass holders, your options are to walk or take the trolley.
Leatherback sea turtles are the largest turtles in the world — they're capable of reaching over 2,000 pounds. Here's what brings them to the South Carolina coast, and some other quick facts about these gentle giants.
Located on Paris Avenue less than a block from Ribaut Road are the Cypress Wetlands. The park features a trail through restored wetlands full of wildlife and a rookery for wading birds. Here's a taste of what you might find there.
A 65-year-old woman complained of leg pain while on a cruise ship sitting 50 miles off the coast of Charleston, S.C. A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston transported her to the Medical University of South Carolina.
St. Helena Island resident James Garfield Smalls, 98, sings a spiritual on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, one of many in his repertoire. Smalls is to be recognized by the South Carolina Arts Commission with the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award.
Logan Cambro wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.