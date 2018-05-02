‘Is anybody out there?’: Witness searched for survivors in Savannah military plane crash

James Lavine, 27, was driving down Georgia Highway 21 after leaving work at Pan-Am Dental Laboratory in downtown Savannah on Wednesday morning when a military cargo plane crashed about 30 yards in front of him, he said.
"It literally shook my car," he said. "It shook everything around me."
Five people were killed in the C-130 crash, which occurred in Garden City near the Savannah-Hilton Head Island Airport, officials said.
Lavine, of Rincon, Ga., said his biggest fear was that the plane had struck a car on the roadway, as the road was busy with early lunchtime traffic, he said.
A spokesperson with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office expressed relief Wednesday that the plane did not strike any cars on the ground.
The 165th Airlift Wing reported that the C-130 Hercules military cargo plane was on a training mission from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. There was no indication is collided with any cars when it went down.
"I was passing through to Port Wentworth when I saw the plane take off from the airport," Lavine said. "It looked like it stalled out before falling onto 21.
"There was a huge explosion—like a massive ball of fire. It put me in a panic," he said. "I was pretty much frozen."
Lavine said he took a quick photograph of the crash and quickly backed his car away from the scene.
"You couldn’t get close to (the plane)," he said. "It was extremely hot."
Lavine and a few other witnesses got out of their cars and ran toward the railroad tracks, which ran parallel to Georgia Highway 21.
They were hoping to reach any survivors, he said.
"We were yelling in the woods by the railroad tracks 'Is anybody out there? Can anyone hear us?'" he said. "A few guys went out into the woods, but they ended up coming right back, because the woods were on fire."
Unfortunately, they didn’t hear anything in return.
Standing on the tracks, which were scattered with plane remnants, Lavine said he heard a second explosion from the plane.
"I wasn’t sure what to do, but I felt like I needed to help," he said.
Once responders from the local fire departments and police stations arrived at the scene a few minutes later, Lavine and the other bystanders were asked to leave the area.
Hours after the crash, Lavine said he was still trying to process the tragedy that unfolded before his eyes.
"I can still see the plane falling," he said. "It just keeps replaying."
