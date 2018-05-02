Local

May 2, 2018 2:53 PM

5 dead after plane crash near Savannah airport: Chilling photos from the scene and area

By Mandy Matney

A military cargo plane crashed before noon Wednesday near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, officials confirmed.

The C-130 cargo plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed at Georgia Highway 21 in Garden City around 11:30 a.m.

At least five people were killed in the crash, a Georgia Air National Guard spokesman told the Associated Press. Smoke could be seen several miles from the crash.

Officials remained on scene more than two hours after the crash.

Here's a look of what the scene looked like from Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport and the surrounding area.\

Surveillance camera captures military plane crash near Savannah, Georgia

A surveillance camera from a local business captured the C-130 military cargo plane crashing outside of Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon. At least five people were killed in the crash.

Scott Cohen via Storyful Ashley Reese

Savannah plane crash 5

Flames and smoke rise from an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane after it crashed near Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (James Lavine via AP)

Savannah Plane crash 4

Savannah plane crash 2

Savannah plane crash 1

Savannah Crash 3

Smoke rises in the distant where an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed near an in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in this view from Poolers, Ga. (Minh Phan via AP)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane that crashed near Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Savannah crash 6

Here's what we know about the military plane crash outside Savannah

A military plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed Wednesday afternoon in Garden City outside of Savannah, Georgia. Two deaths have been confirmed.

Ashley Jean Reese

