Why Southern Living is raving about this 'picturesque' Beaufort County island

Southern Living named Hunting Island one of the South's Best State Parks earlier this week, confirming what many who live in Beaufort County already believe to be true.
More than a million people visit the state park each year looking for shells and playing in the waves along its beaches, hiking marshy and wooded trails looking for birds and other wildlife, and climbing the historic lighthouse.
"If you've been searching for a perfectly picturesque beach — five miles of it — Hunting Island State Park won’t disappoint," Southern Living says. "It has even been immortalized in movies like "Forrest Gump" and "G.I. Jane."
More recently, film students from Savannah College of Art and Design used the island for a "Star Wars"-related project with costumes so realistic that Reddit users thought they were doing reshoots for an official "Star Wars" film.
Hunting Island is a 5,000-acre barrier island situated in northeast Beaufort County.
Southern Living recommends visitors "take in the full view of the ocean, beach, and marshland by climbing to the top of the Hunting Island Lighthouse; lucky visitors might even snag a reservation at the lighthouse cabin."
The park has only the one rental cabin, its website says. Years of beach erosion have taken a toll on other cabins on the island, including the iconic "Little Blue" that was torn down last year.
It has 102 camping sites with water and electrical hookups plus a primitive group camping area.
"The island is named for the hunting done here in years past, and today you can still see deer and waterfowl regularly. The endangered loggerhead turtle nests here as well," Southern Living notes. "If you’d like to catch some fresh seafood for dinner, try crabbing or fishing off the pier on Fripp Inlet. Enjoy a cool Atlantic breeze as you swim, boat or kayak."
Other state parks mentioned in the Southern Living's list include Hanging Rock State Park and Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina; Amicalola Falls State Park in Georgia; Chicot State Park in Louisiana; and Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama.
Last month, Coastal Living called Hunting Island one of its "14 secret places in America to visit now."
Hunting Island is slated for a massive beach renourishment project after being battered by Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma.
Admission to the park is $5 for adults, $3.25 for South Carolina senior citizens, $3 for children ages 6-15, and free for those under age 5.
Lighthouse admission is $2 per person. Children must be at least 44-inches tall to climb the lighthouse.
