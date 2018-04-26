Hilton Head is a top family beach spot because of places like this hidden gem, U.S. News says

Hilton Head Island picked up some new national kudos for its beaches late last week when U.S. News and World Report ranked it among its Top 5 Best Family Beach Vacations.
"Hilton Head is perfect for families looking to slow down," the publication says.
The North Carolina Outer Banks was first on list, followed by Destin, Florida, in the No. 2 spot and Maui, Hawaii in third place.
After Hilton Head at No. 4, Myrtle Beach rounded out the Top 5.
U.S. News and World Report specifically mentions Coligny Beach and Alder Lane Beach as notable places to put your toes in the sand.
Locals and frequent visitors may be surprised by the latter beach name — as it's not one that's usually highlighted. The beach access at Alder Lane is off of South Forest Beach Drive near Marriott's Grande Ocean resort (a beach typically called South Forest by locals).
Charlie Clark, vice president of communications for the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, said the mention of the beach access might have something to do with the fact that the rankings are meant to appeal to tourists.
"That area of the island ... is a heavy vacation spot," she said, and visitors staying near South Forest Beach Drive would find the Alder Lane beach access convenient.
U.S. News' website explains that its editors compile recommendations from a variety of websites and local sources.
Indeed, the reviews of the Alder Lane beach access on Trip Advisor are glowing, with reviewers mentioning its convenience and more than one calling it a "hidden gem."
Julian Walls, facilities manager for the Town of Hilton Head, said the beach access is popular with both tourists and locals.
Parking is located across the street on Woodward Avenue, where there are 22 metered spaces, Walls said.
Off the beach
"For a break from the sands, take a stroll (or bike ride) through Harbour Town and climb to the top of the lighthouse," U.S. News and World Report says.
The publication's travel guide to Hilton Head also suggests visitors stop in at the Coastal Discovery Museum or the Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge when they aren't taking it easy on the island's 12 miles of sandy beaches.
In the guide — titled "Why Go to Hilton Head? — the publication emphasizes the island's laid-back vibe.
"To fit in on Hilton Head, you're going to need to slow down. This 42-square-mile, foot-shaped barrier island might often welcome a wealthier clientele, but you don't need to rush to keep up with the Joneses," it says.
National honors
U.S. News and World Report has listed Hilton Head Island in a slew of its state and national vacation rankings.
Among others, Hilton Head is:
- No. 2 in Best Beaches in South Carolina and No. 11 in Best Beaches in the USA
- No. 4 in Best Places to Visit in the Carolinas
- No. 4 in Best Family Beach Vacations in the USA
- No. 7 in Best Affordable Family Vacations
- No. 12 in Best Golf Destinations
"U.S. News and World Report is an extremely trusted source, so it's great exposure," said Clark. "Those types of lists really matter to potential visitors looking for a place to spend their hard-earned vacation."
Earlier this year, Southern Living said Hilton Head Island's beaches were the best in the South.
Coligny Beach was listed among TripAdvisor's Top 25 Beaches in the United States, and the Inn & Club at Harbour Town was called one of the top hotels in the nation.
Last year, Hilton Head was picked as Travel + Leisure's Best Island in the U.S. and second Best Island in the World, and the island also came in at the top in Conde Nast's Best Island in the U.S. reader's choice awards.
Comments