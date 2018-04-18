Hopefully you like plaid. The Harbour Town Lighthouse is going to stay that way for a while

The Harbour Town lighthouse got a fresh look for the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing in February when it was wrapped in plaid.
And it's going to stay that way for a while.
Angela McSwain, marketing and communications director for the Heritage Classic Foundation, said Sea Pines Resort plans to keep the more than half a mile of removable vinyl plaid wrapped around the lighthouse until September or October — seven or eight months after it went up.
It'll come off the same way it went on, according to Al Kennickell, president of Savannah's Kennickell Group, the company that printed the vinyl.
"We will heat the vinyl with hand held blow torches and then peel it off," Kennickell said.
McSwain said previously sponsors of the RBC Heritage paid for the project, but did not give a specific cost.
The lighthouse may be the first in the world to be wrapped in vinyl stickers, according to McSwain.
It took about 30 hours of work for the vinyl plaid and and RBC Heritage logos to go up.
