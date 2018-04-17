How a Bluffton Bojangles' worker's quick thinking helped save a baby's life
Karen Scott is the general manager at Bojangles' Famous Chicken and Biscuits in Bluffton, S.C. She was working her normal shift on Monday when a newborn became unresponsive. Here's how she helped save the baby's life.
Two Beaufort County School District employees — a teacher and a media assistant — were arrested Monday after an incident that happened at a Lady's Island residence last week, police say. Here's what they were charged with.
Bloody Point Mixing Co. has a tasting tent at this year's RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. The Hilton Head company specializes in Bloody Mary mixes — and is named after "Bloody Point" on Daufuskie Island.
Dr. Nelson Carswell Jr. of Dublin, Ga., has played at every RBC Heritage presented by Boeing — meaning this year's golden anniversary of the tournament was also Carswell's 50th pro-am on Hilton Head. Watch him make a ceremonial putt .
Former Hilton Head Islander Shep Rose, star of Bravo's 'Southern Charm' and 'Relationshep' grew up coming to the RBC Heritage and is back on the island for the tournament. Here, he shares a few tips on how to enjoy the tournament.