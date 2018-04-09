Free treat for spring break? Ben and Jerry's is giving away ice cream in Bluffton

Ben and Jerry's in Old Town Bluffton will be handing out free ice cream cones on Tuesday.
The ice cream shop, located at 6 Promenade St., will be participating in the company's annual "Free Cone Day" from noon to 8 p.m., according to the shop's Facebook page.
Customers will be able to get a free sugar cone or cake cone with one scoop of any flavor ice cream.
What's the reason for the freebies?
"Since 1979, it’s been our way to celebrate and say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support, and we've kept it up every year since, spreading the peace, love & FREE ice cream around the world!" the company's Facebook event page says.
Customers who aren't in the Bluffton area on Tuesday may find another participating location on the Ben and Jerry's website.
Dairy Queen and Rita's Ice offered customers free treats recently to celebrate the first day of spring.
